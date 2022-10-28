Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,241 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $25,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 222,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36.

