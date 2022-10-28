Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 69.2% in October

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY remained flat at $9.35 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.35) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

