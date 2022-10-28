Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 69.2% in October

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY remained flat at $9.35 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
