Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.30.

Several research firms have commented on D. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 219,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

