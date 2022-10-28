Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.32.

NYSE DPZ traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,101. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.13 and a 200-day moving average of $367.34. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

