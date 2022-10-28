Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to Issue Variable Dividend of $1.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,017. The company has a market capitalization of $692.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 85.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 233.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

