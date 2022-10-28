Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Up 54.3% in October

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the September 30th total of 632,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,083.9 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DREUF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DREUF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

