Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Down 8.4%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $23.61. 4,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 228,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $794.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,263.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after buying an additional 350,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,579,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 20.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193,352 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Stories

