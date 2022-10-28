DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $288.08

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 288.08 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 295.40 ($3.57). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 293.20 ($3.54), with a volume of 3,975,138 shares traded.

SMDS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.01) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 438.60 ($5.30).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,428.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.15.

In related news, insider Alan Johnson purchased 12,596 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £33,001.52 ($39,876.17). In other news, insider Alan Johnson purchased 12,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £33,001.52 ($39,876.17). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

