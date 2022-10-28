DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $288.08

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 288.08 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 295.40 ($3.57). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 293.20 ($3.54), with a volume of 3,975,138 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SMDS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.01) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 438.60 ($5.30).
DS Smith Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,428.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
