DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

DTE stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

