DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $122.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $109.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.