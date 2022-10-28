DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $109.28. 2,606,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64.

In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 773.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

