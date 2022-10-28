Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.03 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCT. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. 39,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,339. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 110.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.