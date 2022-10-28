Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE DUK traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $93.52. 89,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,925. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.00.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

