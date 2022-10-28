Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.56.

DNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,998 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DNB opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -207.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

