Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.39.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 252.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

