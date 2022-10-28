E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 295.1% from the September 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EJH opened at $1.05 on Friday. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 531,011 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

