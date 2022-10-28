E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.30.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. E.On has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

