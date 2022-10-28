E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.30.
E.On Price Performance
OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. E.On has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E.On (EONGY)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.