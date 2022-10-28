EAC Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. EAC has a market capitalization of $232.55 million and approximately $37,031.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003756 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00266998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001269 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00018881 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.77758416 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $31,674.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

