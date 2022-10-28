EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91-$6.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.91 – $6.95 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.12. The stock had a trading volume of 294,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,679. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after buying an additional 99,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after buying an additional 124,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.