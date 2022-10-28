eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $56.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.64.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $77.61.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 249.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.1% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,060,895 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

