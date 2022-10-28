Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECOR. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ecora Resources from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Beaufort Securities lowered their target price on Ecora Resources from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 161.35 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.27. Ecora Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 143.60 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.45 ($2.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £416.05 million and a P/E ratio of 315.69.

In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 13,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.95 ($24,166.20). In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 13,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.95 ($24,166.20). Also, insider Robert Stan purchased 25,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £41,164 ($49,739.00).

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

