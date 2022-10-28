Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Edison International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after buying an additional 511,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Stories

