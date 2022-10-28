EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 2,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,561. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

