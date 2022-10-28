EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,309,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 150.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 845,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,905 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $59.00 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

