EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,300 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,969,849.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,154. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Stephens raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

