EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $999,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 122.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 30.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Shake Shack Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE:SHAK opened at $53.00 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Shake Shack Company Profile
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.