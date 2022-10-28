EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $999,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 122.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 30.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $53.00 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Shake Shack to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

