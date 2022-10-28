EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Livent by 35.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Livent by 761.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 558,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LTHM stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

