EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 1,187 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.90.

Shares of CYBR opened at $156.94 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

