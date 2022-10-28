EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 157 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 31,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,624,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,200 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

