EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 82 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Booking were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Booking by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,498.66.

Insider Activity

Booking Stock Performance

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,833.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,820.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,958.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

