EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.65 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AQUA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

