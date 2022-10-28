EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of EH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $231.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.76. EHang has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 765.33% and a negative return on equity of 98.91%.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
