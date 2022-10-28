Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,540 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,619 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,656. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.