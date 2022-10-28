Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,667 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $59,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,649 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 466,427 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $127.70 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $245,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,619 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,656 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

