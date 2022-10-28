Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.94.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFN opened at C$18.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$288.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

