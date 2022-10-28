Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

LLY traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $360.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,715. The stock has a market cap of $342.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $361.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

