Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.2% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 240,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $360.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,715. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $361.48. The stock has a market cap of $342.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

