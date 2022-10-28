Elrond Price Tops $55.34 (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $47.91 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $55.34 or 0.00273227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,184.38 or 0.30532067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,614,773 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

