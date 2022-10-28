Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 42.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.48. 65,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,954. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

