ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENGGY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.16) to €15.20 ($15.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

