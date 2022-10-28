Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Up 3.6 %

EHC stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. 17,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,589. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.