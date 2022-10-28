Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.53

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.53 and traded as high as C$4.96. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 290,146 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.70.

The firm has a market cap of C$883.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.53.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$39.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

