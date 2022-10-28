EnPro Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE:NPO traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.79. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.96. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

