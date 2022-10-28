Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Entergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 59.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.42. 29,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 12.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.