Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) CEO Mark W. Begor Sells 11,000 Shares

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE EFX traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.89. The company had a trading volume of 867,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,849. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Equifax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Equifax by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

