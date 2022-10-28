Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Director Purchases $99,919.68 in Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

