Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,133,000 after acquiring an additional 69,399 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

