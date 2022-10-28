Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $25,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equity Residential by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,462,000 after acquiring an additional 889,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $62.24 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

