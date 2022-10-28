Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Up 33.0% in October

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 50,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.17. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
