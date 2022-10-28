Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Up 33.0% in October

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 50,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.17. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 989,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

