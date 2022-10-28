Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Esprit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,722. Esprit has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Get Esprit alerts:

Esprit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.