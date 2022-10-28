Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Esprit Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,722. Esprit has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
Esprit Company Profile
